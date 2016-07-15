Update, July 15: Newegg is making the deal even sweeter by bundling a pair of free Monster N-Pulse headphones, a $99 value according to the listed price. The offer is limited and is only valid for those who pre-order the ZTE Axon 7 through July 27. Check out the deal on Newegg.

Original post, July 13: The Axon 7 is now available for pre-order in the United States, at a very attractive price.

First launched in China back in May, ZTE’s Axon 7 impresses through its beefy spec-sheet and distinctive looks, which ZTE created in collaboration with Designworks, BMW’s prestigious design studio. The Axon 7 is also the first Daydream-ready device on the market.

We expected the Axon 7 to cost less than $500 in the US, but it looks like ZTE has pulled all stops to make its second-generation Axon phone a smash hit. The device will cost just $399 when it starts shipping on July 27.

The Axon 7 will be available unlocked from ZTE’s US online storefront, as well as retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg.

Very few $400 smartphones out there can match the Axon 7 in terms of raw specs and features: everything from a Quad HD AMOLED display, to the best processor currently available (the Snapdragon 821 isn’t out yet), tons of RAM and storage space, hi-def audio, and a 20MP rear camera with all the bells and whistles. In short, the Axon 7 is a flagship device going at half the price of some of its peers.

The OnePlus 3, which also costs $400, may be the Axon 7’s sole competitor when it comes to value for money. It will be interesting to see what consumers pick up, given that neither phone benefits from having a strong brand in the US.

Learn more about the Axon 7 from our hands-on and let us know what you think of the price.