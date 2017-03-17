News
by Abhishek Baxi7 hours ago
In a media event in New Delhi, Vivo launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo Y66 in India.

Just like the Vivo V5 and the V5 Plus launched in last few months, the Y66 is a selfie-focused smartphone and boasts of a 16MP front camera with ‘Moonlight Glow’ feature. The feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions.

Vivo Y66 Specifications

  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0; based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 13.97cm (5.5-inch) HD (1280 x 720) IPS display | 2.5D curved glass
  • Processor: Octa-core 64-bit processor
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Internal Storage: 32GB; expandable up to 256GB with microSD card
  • Front Camera: 16MP | f2.0 aperture
  • Rear Camera: 13MP | f2.2 aperture
  • Battery: 3000mAh
  • Dimensions: 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.6mm
  • Weight: 155 grams

Available in two color variants – Crown Gold and Matte Black – the Vivo Y66 is available across online and offline channels at a price of ₹14,990 ($230). The company has also partnered with Saavn, the music streaming app, to offer Saavn Pro subscription for six months bundled with the smartphone.

