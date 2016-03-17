You know the Vivo Xplay 5 that launched recently with 6 GB of RAM? Well, it’s not the only phone with 6 GB of RAM coming out in the first half of this year, with the vernee Apollo being unveiled in China just the other day. While you’ve probably never heard of the company – which was only founded last month – you might be hearing a lot more about them in the near future, if the specs of the Apollo are anything to go by.

The vernee Apollo looks like a cross between the HTC One M7 and a recent Huawei phone. But it’s what’s inside this phone that has us interested. The Apollo packs a 5.5-inch QHD display, deca-core Mediatek Helio X20 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, Force Touch, 21 MP Sony IMX230 sensor, 8 MP front-facing camera, Android Marshmallow, full metal jacket and USB Type-C. Not bad huh?

While it sounds like a dream phone, if experience has taught me anything it’s not to get too excited about phones I’ve never heard of with a perfect-sounding specs sheet, but I’m definitely interested to see what the Apollo is capable of. There’s no vernee Apollo price yet or specific release date, but it is due sometime in April. The company also had a mid-range offering called Thor (on the left above) and another unnamed device due to arrive soon.

What do you think of this phone? Too good to be true?