In February, Verizon Wireless, along with AT&T and Google, started selling the LG Watch Sport. Along with the LG Watch Style, it was the first such device to have Google’s Android Wear 2.0 OS running out of the box. Now, Verizon has confirmed that it is no longer selling the LG Watch Sport, and has also cancelled recent orders for the smartwatch from customers.

Droid Life first reported on this change by Verizon, and adds that people who had their LG Watch Sport orders cancelled are being offered $100 off other smartwatches sold by the carrier. AT&T is still selling its version of the LG Watch Sport for $349.99 or for $249.99 with a two-year contract. The Google Store has it listed as well, but you can’t buy it from that outlet; it puts you on a waitlist instead.

Verizon has not revealed a reason for its decision to end sales of the LG Watch Sport, but it apparently happened right around the same time it started selling its own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, the Verizon Wear24. This would seem to suggest that Verizon would rather have its customers purchase its own branded smartwatch over LG’s device.

Whatever the reason, this move by Verizon to end sales of the wearable, just three months after it went on sale, has to be considered a setback for both LG and Google. The companies co-designed and developed the LG Watch Sport so it could help Google launch Android Wear 2.0. Now that watch is now no longer available from one of the US’s biggest wireless carriers, and will certainly affect overall sales of the wearable.