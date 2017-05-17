We have some great news for those of you who live in the US and are currently using the unlocked version of the G5 (RS988). LG is finally rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the high-end smartphone in the country. It’s a big one, as it weighs in at 1.3 GB and has the April security updates on board.

The update brings a bunch of new features to the device that will surely keep you entertained for a good amount of time. These include the split-screen mode, Doze improvements, and more. To check if you have already received it, go to Settings > General > About phone > Update centre > System update > Check for update. If you have, do make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it to avoid potential charges from your carrier.

Those of you who own a carrier version of the LG G5 have already received the Nougat update a while ago. Sprint was the first to release it in November, followed by T-Mobile in the same month. Verizon rolled it out in December, while AT&T did so in February.

Has the Nougat update already made its way to your unlocked LG G5? Let us know down below.