Update: As if the story below wasn’t bad enough, later the same day I suddenly got a persistent popup for a “Charging Screensaver” that also, miraculously, promised to increase charging time by 20% (see images at the bottom of this post). Needless to say, ES File Explorer got uninstalled on that device too.

ES File Explorer used to be great, then it got acquired and has steadily become more ad-heavy, intrusive and spammy. But this latest stunt has made me uninstall it for good. ES File Explorer is now offering a dodgy option called Charging Boost, which supposedly makes charging 20% faster. It’s total rubbish, of course, and for me at least, is insulting enough that I’ve uninstalled it for good.

See also: 6 common battery myths you probably believe

Charging Boost appears prominently in the middle of the main ES File Explorer screen and in the Tools section of the nav drawer. Once enabled, it claims to speed up charging by 20%. How it does this isn’t explained because it’s a load of bollocks. If you’re silly enough to turn it on, all you get is a replacement lock screen, complete with ads.

Not surprisingly, the time remaining is exactly the same as it is normally, but hey, ads! Tapping the settings icon takes you to a toggle for DU quick charge. As far as lock screens go, it’s also pretty useless, with a slide to unlock section right underneath the ad – very convenient placement, that – that doesn’t unlock anything. Rather, it just takes you back to your regular lock screen, so you now you have two lock screens to go through. Yay!

This kind of disdain for its users, along with the pointless built-in browser (because when did anyone ever wish their file explorer had a browser?) and memory boost/app cleaner rubbish is just too much, and has officially marked the end of ES File Explorer’s life on my phone. If you’ve been contemplating ditching ES File Explorer but haven’t quite gotten around to it, now might be the time, because this mess ain’t getting any better.

What file explorer do you use? What is your limit for ads in free apps?