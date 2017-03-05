Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the LG G6 International Giveaway: Vladislav P (Germany).

This week we are giving away 3 brand new UMIDIGI Z Pro smartphones!

Umi Digi joins the fast growing dual camera club with the first MediaTek powered smartphone to sport two Sony cameras. The rgb and monochrome sensors can be used to capture real black and white photos or for depth of field to create excellent bokeh effects. Other notable specs include a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,780mAh battery. For more info on the UMIDIGI Z Pro visit their official website.

Enter giveaway

UMIDIGI Z Pro International Giveaway!



More giveaways: V-MODA FORZA Metallo Headphones Giveaway! – soundguys.com

Winners Gallery



