Ultimate Ears has just announced a new Bluetooth speaker. It’s called the Wonderboom and offers a slightly different design when compared with some other popular UE speakers, like the Boom 2 for example. It is both shorter as well as thicker and comes in six different colors: Stone (gray), Phantom (black), Fireball (red), SubZero (blue), Cashmere (pink), and Lilac (purple).

The small and portable speaker is shock resistant and will keep you entertained for around 10 hours before it runs out of juice. It should survive and keep on playing music even if dropped from a height of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters). The device is also waterproof (IPX7 rating) and features an extended wireless range of up to 100 feet (30 meters).

It has large plus and minus buttons that make it easy for you to turn the volume up or down and also sports another button on top, which allows you to play, pause and skip tracks. The UE Wonderboom offers 360-degree sound and is capable of joining forces with a second speaker for an even better audio experience.

The device will soon be available, as sales are scheduled to kick off in April in North America, Australia, and select countries in Europe. To get the UE Wonderboom, you’ll have to fork out around $100.