Uber from your smartwatch! The latest Uber update adds the long-anticipated ability to install Uber as a standalone app on any smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0, the version that Google and its partners just released last week. First teased all the way back in 2015, this feature means that you won’t depend on your phone to hail a ride, pick a destination from your favorite list, or check for the arrival of your car. Of course, you will need a smartwatch that connects to the internet, either through WiFi or cellular connectivity.

To install the update, hit the Play Store below or get the app on your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

Previous updates

Let Uber take you straight to your friend

December 22: Uber added the option to tell your Uber driver to take you straight to a location shared by a friend. Just sync the Uber app with your contacts, ask a friend to share their location, and enjoy the drive. On the way there, enjoy some special Uber Snapchat filters.

Uber goes Rogue

December 11: Uber and Disney have joined forces to bring a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story theme to the app. As long as you opt-into the experience, you’ll be able to see all the vehicles in the app replaced with Star Wars ships. Pretty cool, right?

Compliment your Uber driver

November 21: If a five-star rating just isn’t enough, you can now compliment your driver. They’ll get a notification on their phone letting them know what they did to make a rider’s day.

Simplified Android app

November 2: Uber has rolled out an update to its Android app that brings a new look, a UI that’s easier to navigate, and a new ‘shortcuts’ feature that will suggest places where you might be headed.