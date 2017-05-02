Uber has officially announced the launch of UberEATS in India. UberEATS is an on-demand food delivery app that helps bring food from specialty local favorites as well as everyday national brand names to consumers in a convenient and reliable manner.

Started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015, UberEATS is now available in 26 countries and in 78 cities around the globe, including India. Mumbai is the first city in India to go live with the service.

“Mumbai is home to a booming food industry with a vibrant food culture offering both global and local cuisines. The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region. The app brings the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, innovative technology, and the efficient Uber delivery network at a tap of a button to people in India. The wide selection of meal choices delivered at Uber speed will open new economic opportunities for delivery partners, enable restaurants to connect with more consumers and make eating effortless, everywhere and for everyone.”

– Bhavik Rathod, Head, UberEATS India

UberEATS allows consumers to schedule orders, smartly curate restaurants, personalize taste preferences and dietary restrictions, and track the delivery on the app. The company has partnered with more than 200 restaurant partners in the city.

For restaurant partners, the service will help reach new consumers and deliver their food fast, efficiently, and reliably while empowering them with actionable data insights and advanced analytics. UberEATS also offers delivery partners a flexible and reliable way to make money on a schedule that works for them.

While the food prices are set by restaurant partners according to their own menu and there is no minimum order size, there’s a delivery fee of ₹15, inclusive of taxes. Customers can pay only through Paytm, the leading mobile wallet in the country.