The group behind the famed third-party Android recovery tool TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) is reportedly planning to add a much-requested feature; a way to back up data and system information to a PC.

According to XDA Developers, via unnamed sources, the upcoming 3.1.0 version of TWRP will support this new backup feature via the use of a wired ADB (Android Debug Bridge) connection through a local PC, rather than through the TWRP GUI.

Obviously, this new feature will be huge for frequent TWRP users, who most likely don’t want to back up all their data and system info on the small amounts of storage available on an average smartphone. Using the much larger storage space on a PC will free up any smartphone onboard storage for other uses. Of course, this will also be handy if you make a quick change to your custom ROM, only to find out it doesn’t work well. Storing the backup files on a PC makes sure you can go back to your previous installation.

Unfortunately, this new report doesn’t state when then 3.1.0 version of TWRP will actually be released. The story simply says the update will be ready “when it’s done” so it sounds like we might have to wait a while for this new version to roll out. In the meantime, will you use this upcoming PC backup feature for TWRP? Let us know in the comments!