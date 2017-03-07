If you’re a fan of the Tomb Raider franchise and happen to own a NVIDIA Shield Android TV, you’re in luck. You can now download and play 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot on your Shield TV! NVIDIA previously offered Tomb Raider for its Shield devices as part of its GeForce Go streaming service, but this is an actual Android port of the game.

NVIDIA’s Lightspeed Studios handled the Android conversion of Tomb Raider, which was originally released in 2013 for the Sony PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Xbox 360 consoles, along with the PC. It was later released in 2014 for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. NVIDIA says their Android port for the Shield TV contains some impressive graphics, and hopefully they will look as good as the console and PC versions.

The Tomb Raider reboot, originally developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, focuses on a younger version of the series’ popular lead character Lara Croft, who in this installment has just started her global adventures as an archaeology graduate student. The third-person action-adventure game has Croft as part of a team that’s going on an expedition to a mysterious island off the coast of Japan. However, the ship taking her and the rest of the team gets hit by a storm, leaving her and the survivors shipwrecked.

The rest of the game features Croft exploring the island and dealing with the enemies and threats located there, along with some other twists and turns. The game was highly acclaimed when it was first released and spawned a sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, in 2015.

The NVIDIA Shield TV version of Tomb Raider costs $14.99 to download, and also contains the content from its Tomb of the Lost Adventurer DLC, which throws in some new outfits, skills, and weapon upgrades. However, it’s a single player game only, with no support for multiplayer or co-op mode. Be aware that this is a rather large download at 5.5GB.

There’s no word if the game will be released for the company’s Shield Android tablets, but we’ll be sure to update this post if we receive any information. If you own the Shield TV, will you be getting this game?