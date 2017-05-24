Good audio and video editing tools are somewhat hard to come by on mobile — a sentiment shared by app developer Xeus. The dev was prompted to create the Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3 app after failing to find a “decent” tool for doing the same in the Play Store. And what Xeus has come up with is certainly an effective tool.

Despite the name, Timbre lets you do more than just edit mp3s: you can split and join audio or video, remove sections within a range, and combine files together, as well as remove the sound from your videos or create audio tracks from them.

It’s an easy-to-use app, with a clean interface and it works as advertised (save for the occasional bug or compatibility problem). It also seems to have been well-received by the community — Xeus posted about the app on Reddit around a week ago and it has since received tons of praise.

Timbre isn’t an alternative to something like Pro Tools or Final Cut Pro — it’s not particularly powerful or precise (it works in one-second intervals) — but for creating custom ringtones or for cutting up voice recordings, it’s more than capable.

The app is free with ads (though it’s just a single banner for the dev’s other Play Store apps and it doesn’t appear on every page). Check it out via the link below.