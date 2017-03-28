It’s hard to believe for some people, but in less than a week we will begin the 2017 MLB pro baseball season. Today, T-Mobile announced a great offer for both current and new customers that will allow them to get a free year’s subscription to MLB.TV Premium, if they sign up during a particular time period

Here’s how it will work. On Tuesday, April 4, those customers can claim their MLB.TV Premium subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The deadline for this offer will be Wednesday, April 5 at 1:59 a.m. Pacific Time. Then need to sign up for MLB.TV Premium before April 11 at 1:59 am Pacific Time. After that, all they have to do is download the MLB.com At Bat app and enjoy their free subscription.

So what does an MLB.TV Premium subscription give baseball fans? The big feature is offering a way for baseball fans to watch every out-of-market game, live or on-demand. That way, if you are a New York Mets fan living in LA, you can keep up with your team no matter where you are during the season. The subscription lets users pick from watching either home or away broadcasts.

It also includes live game DVR, multi-game viewing and more. The service also comes with all of the MLB.com At Bat Premium features, such as radio game broadcasts if you want to go old school, batter-by-batter action, video highlights, the latest news, real-time pitch tracking and even more stats.

This is a subscription that’s normally worth $112.99, but T-Mobile is offering customers who are baseball fans a way to access it for free, if they sign up on the right day. On top of all that, T-Mobile will be giving $100 or $50 MasterCard gift cards to a few lucky fans to purchase MLB gear and one may even win a trip to MLB All-Star Week from July 9-12 in Miami.