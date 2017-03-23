On Wednesday, T-Mobile started taking pre-orders for the LG G6, well after the other three major carriers began taking pre-orders for the new flagship smartphone. However, it looks like T-Mobile is the first to actually ship the phone to US customers.

See also: The LG G6: how LG got its groove back

Some people picked overnight delivery for their shipments, and so today many of them took to Twitter and Reddit to post the word that T-Mobile had already shipped their LG G6 order to them. Some of those reports came with images of the box, with the G6 and T-Mobile logos. This is not exactly a surprise; T-Mobile has a history of shipping phones earlier than their official launch dates.

T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint are all planning to officially sell the LG G6 in their stores beginning on April 6, with Verizon Wireless scheduled to begin sales in its retail locations one week earlier on March 30. As we have reported before, LG is giving all US customers who order the G6 before April 30 a free Google Home speaker worth $129, and other carriers have their own exclusive freebies to give out as well.

Are you one of the lucky ones to have ordered the LG G6 from T-Mobile and received it today? If so, let us know your impressions in the comments!