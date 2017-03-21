While T-Mobile will officially begin pre-orders for its version of the LG G6 on March 22, it’s already put a big discount on the last big LG flagship handset. The carrier is currently selling the LG V20 for just $480, or for $20 a month for 24 months. That’s a huge price cut compared to the phone’s earlier cost of $769.99.

That’s a very good price for one of the first smartphones that shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The LG V20 also has a 5.7-inch Quad HD main display and a smaller secondary screen on top made for notifications. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, along with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage, and a microSD card slot to add up to 256GB of additional storage.

The LG V20 also comes with two rear cameras, one with 16MP and the other with 8MP, along with a front-facing 5MP camera. Finally, the smartphone comes with a 3,200mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor in the back. One small caveat for this deal is that T-Mobile is requiring customers also purchase its $25 SIM Start Kit with the LG V20.

All in all, that’s a great price for a phone that was just released less than six months ago. Are you considering buying the LG V20 from T-Mobile for this price? Let us know in the comments!