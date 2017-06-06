T-Mobile’s weekly promotion program is an extremely exciting prospect for potential customers. For the last year, the company’s T-Mobile Tuesdays have given users of the wireless network a host of freebies every week, and the carrier is looking to give back with a number of special promotions. There are a variety of ongoing deals for current customers including $4 movie tickets and free ice cream from Baskin Robbins, but today the company has launched a special “Thankiversary” event to hand out prizes every hour for 12 hours in a row.

The event is taking place on the carrier’s official Twitter account, where it is posting a new giveaway every hour from 9AM to 9PM Pacific. These prizes include incredible gifts like a year of free gas, movie tickets, and more. You don’t have to be a T-Mobile customer to enter, either. Simply use the hashtag #Thankiversary and answer their questions every hour during the event for your chance to win.

To kick off the second year of T-Mobile Tuesdays, the company has promised it is bringing back the most popular promotions from last year, and will be working to bring bigger prizes like the LG G6 over the next couple of months. If you simply want to take advantage of this week’s promotion as a paid customer, you can get a free T-Mobile hat, two free Redbox rentals, and 25 cents off Shell gas.

Check out the official T-Mobile twitter page for your chance to enter, and hurry, because the event ends tonight!