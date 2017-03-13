Like many of you, one of the first things I do when setting up a new phone is turning off keypress sounds on my keyboard. To me, they’re pretty annoying, and I also don’t want to be worrying about my phone’s volume settings when I’m just trying to send a quick message. If you feel differently about keypress sounds and happen to use SwiftKey as your keyboard of choice, we have some good news for you… SwiftKey is bringing keypress sounds to the Android version of the keyboard app.

SwiftKey is certainly one of the most customizable and feature-rich keyboard apps out there, which is why it’s odd that its taken the company this long to introduce keypress sounds. Nevertheless, they’re here now.

There are a total of four new keyboard sound profiles, each of which can be found in the Sound and Vibration section of the SwiftKey Hub. The four new sound profiles are Traditional, Android, Modern and Blip. Traditional sounds sort of like a typewriter, the Android profile mimics the standard Android keypress sound (sort of a “tick” sound), Modern sounds like a woodblock, and Blip sounds like a tiny electronic… blip. Sorry, I think I’m bad at describing keypress sounds.

Interested in giving the new keypress sounds a shot? Head to the Play Store link below to grab the latest version of SwiftKey.