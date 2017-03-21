As a concept, people love the larger display that a tablet has over a smartphone. However, some people simply don’t want to pay extra money for a second device that just has a larger screen. Today, a company called Transcendent Designs has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a device called Superscreen. It will offer a larger and high-resolution screen that links to your smartphone and displays its content, but without the high price of purchasing a separate tablet.

Superscreen will work by purchasing the display, and then downloading a special app for iOS and Android on your smartphone. The app will wirelessly mirror the content of your smartphone on Superscreen with that app. Superscreen itself will have a 9.52-inch 2560 x 1600 display, along with 4GB of RAM and an unnamed quad-core processor running at 2GHz. It also has a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, a 6,000mAh battery and even 16GB of storage, although most of it is not accessible to the owner.

As of the time of this writing, the Superscreen Kickstarter campaign has already raised the $50,000 it had set as its base goal just seven hours after it began, with 29 days to go. If you move fast enough, you can get an “early bird” price of $99 for one Superscreen, which is much lower than the $299 price tag that the product will have when it officially launches sometime in September. The display will come in black or white colors.

So, is it worth it? There are certainly a lot of cheap Android tablets on the market that offer a larger display at prices that are about as low as the Superscreen “early bird” price tag. It’s up to you if you want to mirror your smartphone content on a “dumb” display like Superscreen, or if you just want to spend your money on an actual tablet that doesn’t need a smartphone to work.