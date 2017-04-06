Motorola and its parent company Lenovo introduced us to the Moto Z family of flagship smartphones in the summer of 2016, with their biggest feature being their support of Moto Mods accessories. There have already been leaks posted that have allegedly revealed the upcoming successor to the Moto Z. Now the latest such leak claims to have the actual name of the phone. To no one’s surprise, the leaked logo shows the name will be . . . the Moto Z2.

The reveal of the name and logo was posted by noted internet gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass on his Twitter account. The shape of the “2” in the logo suggests that it is actually pronounced the “Moto Z Squared”. As with any of these kinds of unconfirmed reports, take this latest one with the appropriate grain of salt.

The successor to the Moto Z will allegedly have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor inside. It was reportedly shown, without its name being used, by Sprint a few weeks ago to demonstrate its new Gigabit Class LTE speeds. At Motorola’s MWC 2017 keynote, the company posted up an image of an upcoming Gamepad Moto Mod, which was connected to the back of an unrelease phone. It’s possible that image also offered an early teaser for the Moto Z2.

It’s likely going to be a few months before the Moto Z2 is officially revealed. In the meatime, do you think Motorola should use something other than a number for the phone’s name? Let us know in the comments!