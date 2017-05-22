Looking for a quick overview of stock Android smartphones and their features? StockDroids might be just what you need. After launching towards the end of 2016, the no-frills website has since seen a few upgrades to improve usability and keep the catalog up-to-date — and the latest version is more useful than ever.

StockDroids is based on a single landing page that provides a table of stock (or near-stock) Android devices. It defaults to a chronological list based on when the phones were first released and includes expected details like the dimensions, storage configurations, display resolutions etc. However, it also offers current price estimates, review scores and even whether the phones have Root information available or LineageOS support (the latter being among the most recent additions).

See also: This Was Google I/O 2017

The page is easy to organize, letting you “pin” devices so you can put your own selection of devices alongside each other, and there are a list of sorting options so you can see, for example, the devices that weigh the most or have the largest display. What’s more, you can set minimum and maximum values for certain criteria so that you filter out products that don’t include what you’re interested in.

While it’s not a particularly inviting website in terms of looks, its layout does make it easy-to-use: check out StockDroids here and give us your thoughts on it in the comments.