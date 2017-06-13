As the nation’s fourth largest carrier, Sprint is clearly trying to boost its subscriber numbers any way it can. The latest proof of that effort? Customers who switch their phone and number from another carrier will get free calls, texts, and high-speed data from Sprint for a full year.

No, that’s not a typo. Sprint is indeed offering customers a free year of unlimited service on its network.Well, kind of. As you might expect, there are a few caveats with this promotion. The most important one is that you need to sign up for it by June 30. The free year of service will last until July 31, 2018. After that, Sprint customers will be charged $60 a month for the first line on their account, $40 a month for the second line, and $30 a month for each additional line.

Customers from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile who take advantage of this deal must own their phone completely. In addition, only a limited number of phones are eligible to take part in this offer. The list includes:

Apple iPhone 5C (Verizon only)

Apple iPhone 5S (Verizon only)

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone 7 (Verizon only)

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Verizon only)

Apple iPhone SE

Google Nexus 5 (AT&T and Verizon only)

Google Nexus 5X

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 6P

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Motorola E4

Motorola Z2 Play

Motorola G4

Motorola G4 Play

Motorola G4 Plus

Motorola G5 Plus

Motorola Moto X Pure Edition

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy S7 Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy S8 Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Special Edition

Users must also purchase a SIM card from Sprint, which costs $2.99; if you take advantage of this deal online you will also be charged $10 for shipping and handling, plus taxes. Customers must also enroll in eBill and Sprint AutoPay. If they don’t use AutoPay, customers will be charged $5 a month, and they will be charged $7.99 a month if they ditch both AutoPay and eBill.

Even if they sign up for both services, Sprint will still charge you with a $1.99 admin fee on your bill, and a $0.40 regulatory fee, along with other taxes and fees. It will also show a $30 activation fee on your first bill, but a credit for that amount will appear within two bills.

What do you think of this new promotion from Sprint? Will it make you switch over?