The Sony Xperia XZs, which was announced at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, has made its way to India. The smartphone was officially launched today and will go on sale starting April 11. Sony says you’ll be able to get it from Flipkart, at all Sony Centers as well as a few other offline retailers for Rs. 49,990. Although it is worth mentioning that the device is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 51,990 for some reason.

You’ll also be able to pre-book the device. If you decide to do so, you’ll get a Sony SRS-XB10 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — worth Rs. 4,990 — for free along with your purchase. The pre-booking period will kick off tomorrow, April 4, and will end on April 10.

The Sony Xperia XZs has a 5.2-inch 1080p Triluminos Display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chipset. It has 4 GB of RAM and offers 64 GB of space for your data. If that’s not enough for you, don’t worry. You can expand the storage for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

It sports Sony’s new Motion Eye camera system with a 19 MP sensor, which allows you to capture super slow motion video playback by recording at 960 fps. The device also comes equipped with a 13 MP front-facing camera, a 2,900 mAh battery, and an USB Type-C port. The waterproof device (IP68 rating) runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has dual-SIM capabilities, and comes in three different color options: Warm Silver, Black, and Ice Blue.

If you’re thinking of getting the device, visit Flipkart’s website by clicking the button below. However, do keep in mind that the pre-booking period starts tomorrow.