Sony first introduced the mid-range Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra smartphones at the Mobile World Congress trade show in late February. Now, the availability of these phones have expanded. with both going on sale in a number of European countries. The Xperia XA1 previously went on sale in India and this week it did the same in the US.

See also: Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra hands-on

According to GSMArena, the phones are available on the local MediaMarkt and Amazon sites in Germany, for the price of €280 for the XA1 and €380 for the XA1 Ultra. The XA1 is also available in the MediaMarkt Dutch and Hungary sites, but not the XA1 Ultra. The Amazon sites in Italy and in France are also just selling the XA1 but for a higher price of €300. Shipment dates for the phones range from a few days to a few weeks, so your mileage will certainly vary.

Just a reminder: The smaller Xperia XA1 has a 5-inch 720p display and has Android 7.0 Nougat installed. Inside, there is a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor running things, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card that can support up to 256 GB of additional storage. It has a 23 MP rear camera with excellent low light support, along with an 8 MP front-facing camera, and a 2,300 mAh battery. The XA1 Ultra has a 6-inch 1080p display, a 16 MP front-facing camera and a larger 2,700 mAh battery, but the remaining specs are the same as the regular XA1 phone.