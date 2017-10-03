Sony has announced that AOSP Android 8.0 Oreo is now available on its Open Devices program, giving developers the chance to create custom software for a few Xperia handsets. There are six smartphones supported at this point, which are listed below.

To get started, you’ll need the build guide that will show you exactly how to create AOSP for your device. You’ll also need to download all the necessary software binaries for each smartphone, which you can get over at Sony’s website by clicking here.

Editor's Pick Confirmed: Sony’s next gen phones to feature an all-new design Sony's smartphones have looked very much alike for several years now, underscored by the company's OmniBalance design principles. While many other manufacturers have tried to re-invent their phones every 24-months or so (at least), Sony …

For those not in the know, Sony’s Open Devices program has been around for a while now and is aimed at devs who want to create and test software for the Sony smartphones. The company releases AOSP device configurations as well as the required binaries on GitHub, which developers can then download and start working.

The AOSP Android 8.0 Oreo gives them a chance to play around with the latest version of Google’s OS before it officially makes its way to the devices. In addition to the ones above, Sony has confirmed that the Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, and Xperia XA1 Plus will also get upgraded to Android Oreo.