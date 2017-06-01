Sony today launched their latest flagship smartphone – Xperia XZ Premium – in India. The highlight of the smartphone is its display, and the Xperia XZ Premium features a 5.5-inch 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) display – a first in smartphones.

Incidentally, it’s also the first smartphone in India to be launched with Snapdragon 835 processor (of course, others will follow soon!).

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) | Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 | Adreno 540 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

Rear Camera: 19 MP | 1/2.3″ Exmos RS sensor | f/2.0 aperture | 5-axis stabilization | 4K video recording

Front Camera: 13 MP | 1/3″ Exmor RS sensor | f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,230 mAh | Quick Charge 3.0 | Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Dimensions: 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 195 grams

The phone comes bundled with a free 3 months subscription of Sony LIV worth ₹349 and if you play Modern Combat 5, you can get 5200 Game Credits for free.

Priced at ₹59,990 ($930), the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is available in two color variants – Luminous Chrome and Deep Sea Black. While it will go on sale from June 12 onwards in offline retail stores and online exclusively on Amazon, there’s a limited period pre-booking offer from June 2. As part of this offer, customers will get a free SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth ₹8,990 along with their purchase.

What are your thoughts on Sony’s latest flagship, and would you pick this one up over Samsung Galaxy S8 or Google Pixel or LG G6? Tell us in the comments!