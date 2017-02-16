I returned to Windows 10 (on a laptop) recently; one of the first cool things I noticed was that Skype Preview app. Anyone would be awed by the unusual sleek design and light nature, coming from a company known for its heavy/buggy applications. Now we are seeing this Skype Preview app being translated to the Android ecosystem and it is looking just as refreshing.

Skype Preview was launched this February 15th on the Google Play Store, as part of the Skype Insider program. For those out of the loop, the Skype Insider program is a way for users to test the service’s newest features before they are released to the general public. Skype also manages to easily get a closed group of beta testers, making this a win-win situation.

Anyways, let’s get back to the Skype Preview app. What’s new here? There’s not too much to talk about, but you will be glad to know the few changes we have noticed are pretty significant.

Huge improvements on design

The new Skype Preview app looks gorgeous. The strong blue accents have been replaced by lighter white and off-white hues that make the interface much more streamlined. In addition, the big tabs that used to take you to your history, contacts and calls have turned into small simplified icons living on the upper section of the UI.

This thing looks sleek. And I am not sure if it’s a placebo effect or not, but the app definitely feels a bit faster. Especially upon initial launch. Check it out for yourself, though.

Interesting new features

The first thing you will notice is the search function in the main screen. It’s easily accessible and convenient, as you can quickly search for users or anything within your message history.

Ever wanted to search something while having a messaging conversation with a buddy? I do it all the time, but I usually have to leave Skype for a bit to take care of the search. Now Bing is only a tap away, as it has been moved to the chat interface and is located on the upper-left tab of the message screen. This section also contains GIHPHY and YouTube integration, making it super easy to share cool content with your contacts.

There’s also a “Capture” tab, which opens the camera up.

Wrapping up

Skype is taking leaps ahead with the introduction of this Skype Preview app for Android. We are seeing a much better design elements and the possibility of more fun interaction between users. Being able to share GIFs and YouTube videos will be convenient. Not to mention the fact that the app will no longer use those eyesoring colors all programs used back in 2005.

Interested? Download Skype Preview for Android and hit the comments to let us know how you are liking it.