Wikibuy is kind of the new kid on the block when it comes to Chrome extensions designed to save you money, but its rapid explosion in popularity became pretty obvious after we started using it.

As a long-time Honey user, I expected Wikibuy to be pretty much a clone of the famous coupon-applying extension. It’s not. It’s so much more.

For those not in the know, the Honey button waits on your browser while you shop, and then when you go to check out, a single tap crawls the web for any relevant coupons that can help you save.

At a brush, Wikibuy is fairly similar, but infinitely more useful. Instead of just looking for ways to save money where you’re currently shopping, it shows you how much money you would save if you were shopping somewhere else. This makes it especially potent when combined with something like Honey.

What sets Wikibuy apart is that it hums along completely in the background. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve checked out before remembering to click the Honey button, but WikiBuy actively alerts you when it can help you.

Here’s how it works:

You just shop like you normally do. That’s it.

What.

While you’re looking at a product online, Wikibuy automatically combs the internet for pricing and shipping information. If it finds a better offer, a prominent notification will appear at the bottom left of your screen indicating how much you could save on this product if you bought it from a different vendor.

When you click on this notification, Wikibuy shows you all of your compared purchasing options with estimating shipping times and rates.

Wikibuy essentially does the same thing you might do if you manually googled all your shopping opportunities and compared prices and shipping, but it takes all of that legwork out of the process.

It lets you shop in a smarter and more informed way without having to do all the tedious web crawling.

Combine this with Honey, and you may even be able to snag a further reduced price on some items thanks to coupons.

It’s totally free, easy to install, and once you start using it, you’ll forget how you lived without it.

Anyway, there’s no harm in seeing how it works for yourself. Find out what all the fuss is about by clicking the button below!