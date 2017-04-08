If the €699 price tag on the regular HTC U Ultra wasn’t already enough to put you off, you now have an even pricier option to aspire to. An €849 version of the U Ultra with sapphire glass on the front and 128 GB of storage will be available on April 18 in Germany.

It’s the same version that we previously thought was going to be limited to Taiwan, but will be available in Germany via Amazon, with more countries possibly appearing in time. We’ll have to wait and see just how many Europeans are willing to part with an extra €150 for a tougher display and double the storage though. Oh, and you get to wait for a month or two to get it too.

The HTC U Ultra has already been criticized for being overpriced, with several questionable design choices you can read about in our full HTC U Ultra review. But HTC has its die-hard fans like any other OEM and it’s always nice to see a variant we never thought we’d see outside Asia appear elsewhere.

One thing worth noting though is that while sapphire glass can’t be scratched with anything bar your real or lab-grown engagement ring, it doesn’t share the same impact resistance as the Gorilla Glass 5 found on the regular U Ultra. So keep that in ind if you’re more prone to dropping your phone than scratching it up.