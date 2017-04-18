A system error has reportedly delayed Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pre-orders with Canadian carrier Rogers and its sub-brand Fido. The news arrives via MobileSyrup, who says that in-store pickup for pre-order customers was set to start “as early as” April 17. However, customers are now being asked to wait until the official April 21 release date while the internal mistake is fixed.

According to one of MobileSyrup’s sources, the delay occurred because “someone at Rogers forgot to upload all the IMEI codes” into its databases ahead of the Easter weekend. MobileSyrup later obtained “an internal document” which corroborated that the S8 and S8 Plus had not been “added to the system for sales.”

Apparently, this has halted in-store sales of the S8 and S8 Plus also.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Rogers said: “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We will update customers as information is available.”

It’s speculated that the April 21 date for fixing the issue could be just a cautious estimate and that the situation may be resolved sooner. If you’re an S8 or S8 Plus pre-order customer, you might want to try calling your local branch to find out the situation in your area, rather than just hanging around until Friday.

This will no doubt come as a big disappointment for Rogers/Fido pre-order customers, especially as they could have been among the first to play with the new phones. Hopefully, this all gets sorted out quickly.

