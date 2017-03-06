UK developer Fireproof Games has previously released three installments in its popular 3D puzzle-based game series The Room so far on Android. However, the last such release, The Room 3, was launched over a year ago, and since then many fans of the series have wondered if there would be a fourth entry. Today, the team finally announced that they are indeed working on a new game in the franchise, The Room: Old Sins.

See also: 10 best escape games for Android

The Room series combines adventure-style gameplay with a “room escape” theme. The developer has not reveal much in terms of what we can expect from The Room: Old Sins, but based on its brief description on its main page, it will center on trying to find some kind of artifact in a home with and old and odd dollhouse inside. It adds that players can expect to go “on a journey into the world behind the veil” in this installment of The Room. That sounds pretty creepy.

It looks like we will have to wait a while before The Room: Old Sins is released, as it is not due to launch until sometime in late 2017 for both Android and iOS. However, if you happen to be in the UK from March 30 to April 1, you can head over to the EGX Rezzed game event in London, where The Room: Old Sins will get its first public showing.

If you are a fan of The Room game series, are you happy to learn about The Room: Old Sins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!