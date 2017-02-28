If you hadn’t heard, the Raspberry Pi is a tiny microcomputer roughly the size of a credit card. It was originally developed for education purposes, but has found its way into the arsenal of many a tinkerer due to its low cost and simplistic development abilities. At only $5 at launch, you could buy one of these things for about the cost of an expensive cup of coffee, which made it a no-brainer for those looking to create imaginative projects which only needed a simple computer to program to.

See also: Raspberry Pi Zero review

Today marks the 5th anniversary since the original Raspberry Pi first launched onto the market, and so the group is celebrating by announcing the newest model available to consumers, the Raspberry Pi Zero W. The new variant is the evolution of the original Raspberry Pi Zero, but adds wireless LAN and Bluetooth capabilities.

Here is the full feature list of the new Pi Zero W:

1GHz, single-core CPU

512MB RAM

Mini-HDMI port

Micro-USB On-The-Go port

Micro-USB power

HAT-compatible 40-pin header

Composite video and reset headers

CSI camera connector

802.11n wireless LAN

Bluetooth 4.0

If you want to get your hands on one of these bad boys, it will only cost you $10. The team thinks that this will turn out to be one of the premiere development boards for IoT developers, and if you want to get your hands on one, head to the links below to place your order.

Is this something you’re looking to pick up?