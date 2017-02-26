The LG G6 was just introduced in Barcelona, and all signs point to a solid return to form for LG. You get a wonderful 5.7-inch 18:9 display that really makes the phone easy to handle, solid specs, dual 13MP cameras, water resistance, and a lot more. You can check out our hands-on post if you want a closer look at the device and we have a rundown of the essential details about the G6 specs, features, price, and release date here.

There are also a bunch of LG G6 features that are specific to certain markets and the various leaks have created some confusion around which markets get which features. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect, along with some details on the reasoning behind the market differences, as per LG’s representatives.

Wireless charging

Wireless charging will be exclusive to the US market, even if the other markets will get the same glass-backed device, with no real limitation in terms of construction or build material. We’re talking about a straight-up business decision, albeit one that is likely to disappoint folks in Europe, MENA, Asia, and elsewhere, who will have to settle with QC 3.0 fast charging alone.

Hi-Fi Quad DAC

In our understanding, the Quad DAC Hi-Fi function will be exclusive to South Korea and certain markets in Asia. The official position is that Hi-Fi Quad DAC will not be available in the US, EU, South America, and Middle East & Africa markets.

64GB of storage

The version of the LG G6 with 64GB of storage will be available in the following markets: South Korea, Asia (except Optus and Telstra models in Australia), India, and CIS. In other regions including US and Western Europe, only the version with 32GB will be available.

But, why?

From what we could gather, LG left the decision on which features to be included on the G6 to its regional branches, based on what customers tend to demand. That could be a good strategy if you want to minimize costs, but we have to wonder if it’s really wise to confuse and frustrate consumers by holding off certain features. The decision to limit wireless charging to the US alone seems particularly baffling.

Let us know your thoughts!