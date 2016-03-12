Did you know phone calls just turned 140 years old? I had no clue, until the guys from Primo Connect sent us an email about it. Surely, things have changed plenty since then. We now carry powerful computers in our pockets, and it seems calls are about the most basic thing they can do. The only problem is that while our phones can accomplish so much, it seems they haven’t perfected basic communications quite yet.

The Primo app aims to change that. This service is trying to offer a one-stop shop for all your communications needs. You can use it to make calls, send SMS messages, do video calls, send files and more. In essence, it is pretty much a glorified instant messaging app.

Primo Connect does have some things that make it special, though. It doesn’t only work with people using the same app. One can also send SMS messages and perform traditional calls to anyone. And if you are calling within the list of 33 free countries, you will get a monthly allowance of minutes that won’t cost a penny.

Primo does all of this over data, so you probably want to go with WiFi, at least for the more data-intensive features like video calling. Additionally, you may find yourself in one of the 65 countries that offer Primo’s voice network. In these areas you can call even when not connected to the internet at all.

What’s the catch?

Well, there is really no catch here. Primo Connect is not doing everything for free. Users do have to pay if they go over their allowances, but they are “calling card rates”, making communications relatively affordable. Also, if the country you are calling is not within the list of free destinations, you will have to use credits, which can be added straight from the app.

The company is looking to fund its project, but not in the traditional sense. Instead, they are calling for investors to reserve their shares. You can do this from the StartEngine campaign they have launched.

Let’s give the app a test

Obviously, this is no full review, but I communicate with people internationally very often and needed to give this service a try. You can download the Primo app straight from the Google Play Store (or Apple App Store) for free now.

I tried a few calls and HD Voice worked like a charm. So did sending messages. But I must say the app does seem to need some work. It is fluid and performs well, but I do wish it was more intuitive. I seemed to get lost often, trying to find certain settings. It’s also a bit cumbersome to switch between voice, messages and other features. You must pull out the slide-out menu to switch.

Otherwise, the app worked well; it got the job done. I was able to make calls and after a bit of getting used to I could move around like it was home. I am just not sure if it’s the kind of home I would live in forever. The app needs some work, but that is something that will come with time.

Interested?

How many of you have a need for a service like this? I call other countries and roam very often, so to me this is kind of heaven-sent. I use other services, but they are never really free, and it requires me switching between multiple apps in order to communicate effectively. As a one-stop shop for all my contacting needs, this app works for me. Does it work for you?