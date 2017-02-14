If you’re in the UK, you can now pre-order the HTC U Ultra or the HTC U Play, which will start shipping on March 1st.

Just a month ago, HTC announced the brand new HTC U Ultra and its less powerful but more affordable sibling, HTC U Play. For those of you who were expecting an innovative device with touch panels on each side – what many thought would be the new Ocean series – the weird hybrid design that combines the LG V20 and the Galaxy Note 7 might have been disappointing. Nonetheless, they brought refreshing new changes to the traditional HTC design language, and on top of its solid audio features and improved cameras, they are very pretty to look at.

So if you are in the UK, you’ll be glad to gear that pre-orders for HTC’s latest smartphones are now up for most major online retailers. You can make your purchase directly from HTC’s UK website: £649 for the Ultra and £399 for the Play. These will both come with a free clear case. Other sites offer them for slightly cheaper. For instance, you can save £30 to £35 on the Ultra by ordering it from Unlocked Mobiles or Clove. And you can save £5 on the Play by ordering on these two aforementioned websites. However, they will not come with a free case.

Carphone Warehouse is also taking pre-orders, and although the Ultra is the same price as HTC’s official pricing, the Play is actually around £70 more, if you want it SIM-free. If you prefer to stay on a two-year contract, there are various options, for some of which the device can be had for free. Mind you, however, color availability differs for each website, so you might have to work around that if you’re bent on one specific color. Again, all pre-orders will start shipping on March 1st.

