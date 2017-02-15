Last week when Niantic Labs announced its Valentine’s Day event for Pokémon Go, we openly wondered why the developer was not making much of an effort to add real, substantial new content to the game since it launched in July 2016. Well, it looks like that day is finally arriving. Niantic has revealed plans for a huge Pokémon Go update that will add, among other things, a ton of new Pokémon to catch.

A few months ago, people who dived into the code of the game discovered evidence that over 100 new Pokémon creatures were about to be added to Pokémon Go. As it turned out, Niantic only added a few new creatures to catch in December. This week, the developer says that the floodgates will open with over 80 creatures being added, which come from the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver console games. Also, some creatures will have some gender-specific variants to find and catch. In addition to all the new Pokémon that you can find hiding in your neighborhood, some of the older Pokémon from the Kanto region will be able to “evolve” into creatures from the Johto region, with the help of Evolution items that can be found at PokéStops.

The developer is also thankfully doing more than just throwing new creatures into the game. Niantic says that Pokémon may now react in new and different ways when you try to catch them. Also, players can get new Berries and Poké Balls directly from the encounter screen with new item carousels. Speaking of Berries, two new ones are being added. One, the Nanab Berry, will slow down a Pokémon so you can have a better chance to catch it. If you use the new Pinap Berry and then catch a Pokémon, you will get double the amount of Candy you would have normally received. Finally, you can access some new character avatars, along with more hats, shirts, pants, and other items to put on them.

This is, quite frankly, the Pokémon Go update that should have been released in December, so don’t be surprised if your local park or city hall is once again flooded with people playing the game. In a recent interview with Waypoint, Niantic Labs CEO John Hanke stated that big new gameplay features, including monster trading, player-versus-player battles and a gym battle system are in the works. Hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to get these features as well.

If you have played and then abandoned Pokémon Go since its launch, will this big infusion of new creatures get you to start playing again? Be sure to head to the Play Store link below to grab the latest Pokémon Go update!

