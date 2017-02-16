The Pokémon Company is releasing a new game called Splash! Magikarp for Android and iOS in Japan this spring, but the teaser website is as cryptic as the name.

If you are a fan of Pokémon – I mean, who isn’t – this new game might sound intriguing: in Japanese, it’s called Hanero! Koiking which would translate to Splash! Magikarp in English. It’s a brand-new game by the Pokémon Company coming this spring in Japan, and according to the teaser site, it’ll be about two mysterious Magikarp-shaped holes that a local fisherman discovers in a small village.

Unfortunately, apart from that, everything else is a complete mystery, but given its title and teaser images, Magikarp will play a big role it seems (though why this particular Pokémon is a bit puzzling to me). If you can read Japanese, you can head on over to the official website to see the teaser newspaper article for yourself. For now, we don’t know when it’ll be released or whether it’ll also come to markets outside Japan, but we will make sure to keep you updated.

What do you reckon this game will be about? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!