Am I the only one surprised to hear Plex for Android actually couldn’t play local files in the past? Plex, the service meant to liberate your media, apparently was limited by the boundaries of your network. This changes with the latest update, though.

Plex has been updated to version 6.0, which includes one major improvement – the player can now reproduce local media files from the phone or SD card. Supported formats include MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and WMD.

The experience is just what you would expect from a full-featured player. It’s possible to switch tracks, enable subtitles, look at previews, and more. It’s a full experience!

Those already using Plex might find this to be great news. Being able to uninstall that secondary player will get rid of clutter and free up some memory on your devices.

Interested users won’t have to wait much longer. Plex mentions the update is to start rolling out today from the Google Play Store. Amazon App Store users will get it “soon”, and the feature is planned to be expanded over time.

How many of you actually care for this feature? Is it something you have been hoping for?