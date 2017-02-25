Pixbar is a new app that gives your device the on-screen buttons found on Pixel devices, and you don’t even have to root your phone!

See also: Google Pixel XL review: a Pixel’s perspective

This is the latest app from dunrite, the developer behind nowPaper, which gives you a collection of Google Now-inspired wallpapers in high definition. With Pixbar, you can essentially replace the on-screen buttons on your non-Pixel device with the ones found on Google’s Pixel phones.

You may have noticed that the on-screen buttons on the Pixel phones look slightly different from the ones found on others, whether it’s a Nexus or an LG phone: the back key and the recent apps key are completely colored in and the home button is sort of like a circle within a circle. Now, if you’ve been wanting to imitate that look on your device, Pixbar might be your answer.

Pixbar gives you those three buttons found on Pixel smartphones and even lets you change the color within them, as long as your device is running stock Android running Lollipop or above.

The latest app from dunrite gives you those three buttons found on Pixel smartphones and even lets you change the color within them, as long as your device is running stock Android running Lollipop or above. The only exception is the Moto Z, which is supported by the app. Again, as of now, only devices using the stock Android on-screen buttons will work with Pixbar, but the developer is said to be bringing wider support for devices like the LG G5 and the HTC 10.

Check out the video demonstration of Pixbar below, and you can purchase the app for just $0.99 from the Play Store: