One of the biggest features of the Moto Z series is its modular design. You can attach Moto Mods to the back of the devices, including a JBL speaker, a projector, and a power pack, among others. Soon, there might be another Moto Mod available that will bring a physical keyboard to the Moto Z smartphones.

Right now, there’s a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that’s trying to raise $100,000 to start production of a five-row QWERTY keyboard for the Moto Z. The keyboard slides out and can be tilted between 0 and 45 degrees. The team behind the product also mentioned that it is considering adding a battery to the keyboard that will add some extra juice to your smartphone.

The product features extra key travel, a LED backlight, and curved keys, which should improve the typing experience. It has been put through various tests and is, according to the developer, quite durable. Individual keys should handle more than 200,000 presses without a problem, while the sliding frame is good for around 100,000 complete slides.

The keyboard is available in three different colors, as it comes in Black, White, and Gold. There’s also a special “Livermorium Starter Edition” (black and blue) available, which you can only get during the Indiegogo campaign and will never be produced again.

It looks like the demand for the product is quite high. The team has already raised over $30,000 so far, with the campaign scheduled to end in one month. The price of the keyboard, which is expected to start shipping in June or July, is $60 — Super Early Bird. To learn more or back the project, click the button below.