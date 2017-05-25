Back in October 2016, Kodak announced its photography-centric smartphone called Ektra. The device went on sale in a few European markets in December and was expected to arrive in the US in April. With a short delay, the Ektra is now finally available in the country.

The best part about it is that its price is much lower than expected. At the beginning of the year, Kodak said that the smartphone would retail for $549, but you can actually get your hands on it for $399.99.

The Kodak Ektra is all about the camera. It sports a 21 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, dual flash, and support for Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) as well as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 13 MP selfie snapper on board with PDAF and an f/2.2 aperture.

It’s a mid-range device with a 5-inch Full HD display and the Helio X20 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. Other features worth mentioning are a 3,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The smartphone comes in black and is compatible with GSM networks, so it won’t work on Sprint, Verizon, or US Cellular. You can order yours from Kodak’s online store via the button below.