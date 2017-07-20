Much was made about Paranoid Android’s 7.2.0 release, and with good reason – it brought numerous features and bug fixes, along with support for various smartphones. As such, the popular Android ROM’s 7.2.1 update might be seen as meager from the outside, though it is still relatively substantial.

The highlight of the 7.2.1 release is the official support for the Nexus 5 (hammerhead), Sony Xperia X (suzu), and the Sony Xperia X Compact (kugo). On a side note, the Nexus 5 will celebrate its fourth birthday this year, which makes it remarkable that it is still supported with modern software. Then again, the phone is still an incredibly popular one in the ROM scene, so it is not entirely surprising to see it listed.

Elsewhere, the Paranoid team included the OnePlus 5’s three-finger gesture that enables screenshots, as well as an updated version of the PA browser. The 7.2.1 release also included improvements and changes for various devices, including the OnePlus X, OnePlus 3/3T, Nextbit Robin, and others.

Finally, alongside general bug fixes, performance enhancements, and the latest July 2017 security patch, the update introduces a new boot animation that looks clean and adheres closely to Android Nougat’s boot animation.

Keep in mind that not every Android device under the sun will get the 7.2.1 update. With that said, if your device is supported, you can download it at the link below.