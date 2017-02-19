Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Google Pixel XL International Giveaway: Algriany (Libya).

This week we are giving away a brand new OnePlus 3T!

The OnePlus 3T is currently ranked #2 of on our best Android phone list and it’s no surprise. With its powerful Snapdragon 821 processor backed by 6GB of RAM, the 3T absolutely flies through web browsing, gaming and most other everyday tasks. It also has a bigger battery this time around (3,400mAh to be exact), which is more than enough to get you through a full day of use on a single charge. In addition, the 3T now sports 16MP rear and front-facing camera sensors, a dual-SIM card slot, plenty of on-board storage, and a fast front-facing fingerprint sensor on the front. See our review for more details on the OnePlus 3T.

Get your Audio fix at SoundGuys.com

If you are in the market to buy a new pair of headphones of speakers head on over to our sister site Sound Guys to see all the latest reviews on new audio products like the Apple Airpods, Jaybird X3 or the best noise cancelling headphones.

Enter giveaway

OnePlus 3T International Giveaway!



More giveaways: CB3 Hush ANC Wireless Headphones giveaway! – soundguys.com

Winners Gallery



