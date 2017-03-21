Reddit

According to a thread started on Reddit, a few OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users are noticing that their phones’ camera bumps are actually slightly crooked.

If you are a OnePlus 3 or a OnePlus 3T owner, you might not want to read this. What started out as a simple question accompanied by a photo on Reddit has revealed a peculiar issue among OnePlus 3 and 3T models. A user by the name of ‘flaytus’ posted a photo of his device, and as you can see above, the camera bumper on his OnePlus 3T Colette Edition is slightly crooked. The thread has since added 120 comments of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, and flaytus’ question has been upvoted 429 times.

Although it’s not a huge defect, it’s definitely something that you won’t be able to unsee once you notice it. And by the looks of it, it’s not an isolated case either. That’s not to say that this is a widespread problem though – while some comments show other OnePlus 3 and 3T users noticing that their devices also have camera bumps that aren’t perfectly aligned, most seem to have no issue.

OnePlus hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet, but if your device also has a tilted camera bump, you should give them a call to see what they can do. After all, the company urges us to “never settle.”

How is your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T? Is the camera bump straight? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!