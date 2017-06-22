Nova Google Companion, which brings Google Feed (formerly Google Now) support to the popular Nova Launcher (beta version) was launched last week. Initially, it was only available for devices with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

Now, the developer has announced that the companion app works on devices running Android Lollipop as well. The new version of Nova Google Companion also has a few bug fixes on board, which should make it perform even better.

To enable the new feature, you first have to make sure your device is running Nova Launcher 5.2-beta2 or higher. Then, just download the Nova Google Companion and once it’s installed, open up the settings in Nova Launcher, tap on Google Feed/Now, and enable the page.

To get Nova Google Companion, you’ll have to download it from APKMirror. Unfortunately, the developer is not allowed to publish it on the Play Store because of certain limitations Google has put in place.

Those of you who are interested can get the new Nova Google Companion, and Nova Launcher beta, down below.