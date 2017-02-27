If you had asked Team Android Authority a year ago if we’d ever go hands-on with a feature phone at a trade show, we’d probably have laughed and firmly said no. Nostalgia is a funny thing though, and despite being technologically a dinosaur, the Nokia 3310 still sparks our imagination even today. That’s why we couldn’t resist the chance to check out Nokia’s newly re-released Nokia 3310.

It’s a phone that’s been memed countless amounts of times and it is a classic that refuses to die; this is our first look at the newly revamped 2017 edition of the Nokia 3310!

So, what exactly does a modern Nokia 3310 look like? While the new phone clearly takes inspiration from the original, it isn’t without some visual and hardware upgrades. First we get a new color 2.4-inch QVGA display that is a major upgrade from the black and white screen of the original. There’s also a new glossy paint job, and the form factor is even thinner and better feeling in the hand than the original. This phone can literally fit in the palm of your hand, and we have to say it makes the modern smartphone look gigantic.

Some of the other changes on the new Nokia 3310 include the addition of a microUSB port for charging, a “whopping” 2MP camera on the rear, and a microSD slot. Unlike some phones out there, it even has a headphone jack.

As for features? You get superfast 2G data, texting through T9, basic web browsing, and phone calls. That’s about it. Because it doesn’t do much this thing can last up to a month on standby, pretty incredible considering in the smartphone era we are happy if our phone lasts us an entire day.

Not completely won over yet? Well, you’re forgetting about Nokia’s secret weapon: Snake. Yes, Snake, the Nokia gaming classic is back. This latest version pretty much is the same 2D experience as the original, but it has been visually upgraded with colors and other little touches. If this doesn’t completely put you on a nostalgia filled ride, we don’t know what will.

Obviously the Nokia 3310 isn’t for everyone, and honestly is mostly meant for collectors who just want the phone because of the memories. However, it could come in handy as a backup phone, or for those who just aren’t ready to move to the realm of smartphones and want a durable, long-lasting phones for calls and basic texting.

If you want to get your hands on the Nokia 3310, you’ll be able to find it in select markets in Q2 of this year, with the rest of Nokia’s lineup, for a low price of just 49 Euros (or roughly $52).