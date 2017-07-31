The Nokia 3 is one of three low-cost handsets that HMD Global has released this year. However, as the least costly of the Nokia-branded Android smartphones available right now, it does come with some limitations: unlike the Nokia 6 and 5, the Nokia 3 makes use of Android 7.0 instead of Android 7.1.1.

Therefore, users have been repeatedly asking when the Nokia 3 will get a software update. HMD has been pretty quick to release updates for its phones so far. In fact, Nokia devices were the first to receive the July security patches, even before Google’s handsets. That’s why it’s somewhat surprising that the Nokia 3 is still rocking old software.

See also: The Nokia 8 release date is August 16 The Nokia 8 release date is August 16

But the wait will soon be over. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has announced on Twitter that the Nokia 3 will be getting the Android 7.1.1 update by the end of August. What’s more, in a subsequent tweet Sarvikas noted that the update would be rolled out to the entire world at the same time.

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

This is no doubt good news for Nokia 3 owners, but with Android 8.0 reportedly arriving in the next month or two, it might only satisfy them for a short time.

Have you had the chance to try the Nokia 3 yet? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.