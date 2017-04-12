If you happen to own a Nexus 6P and are enrolled in Google’s beta testing program, you can finally download the final Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the phone that was released for non-beta testers a number of days ago.

The build number for this update is the same at N2G47H. However, since Nexus 6P beta testers already have most of Android 7.1.2 installed, the file size download is pretty small at just 25.4 MB. If you cannot wait for the over-the-air update to reach your Nexus 6P, you also have the option to download the same file directly from Google, and sideload it on your phone.

We are still waiting to see if any of the other devices that currently participate in the Android beta program will be getting the final Android 7.1.2 update in the near future. As we have reported before, the new version is a minor update for the Nexus 6P. However, it does add in the much requested fingerprint swipe features that were also included in the new Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones. The update also adds some new battery usage alerts, along with some improvements in general connectivity and enhanced notification stability.