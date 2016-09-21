We’ve been hearing an increasing number of reports from Nexus 5X owners about bootloop issues after upgrading to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Many folks have been claiming that, after installing the Android 7.0 Nougat OTA, their Nexus 5X devices would unexpectedly crash and begin to randomly reboot after a few hours, or even days, of use. Some users say downgrading to Android 6.0 Marshmallow does the trick, while others say reflashing the Android 7.0 Nougat September update fixes the problem. Most people, unfortunately, have yet to find a good fix for the problem.

So if you run into this issue, what should you do?

Orrin, a Google employee, had this to say in the Nexus Help Forums:

We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on the Nexus 5X. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience.

Related: Common problems with the Nexus 5X and how to fix them

It appears the Google support team has been very helpful in trying to resolve this issue, but it’s very clear there’s still a problem. If you’re experiencing Nexus 5X bootloop issues and are keen on fixing the issue yourself, try clearing your device’s cache partition, reinstalling an earlier version of Android if you can, or call Google customer support. You might just need to contact your place of purchase to get a replacement, though.

Have you experienced any issues with your Nexus device after upgrading to Nougat? If so, be sure to speak up in the comments below.