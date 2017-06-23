Back in March, the Unicode Consortium shared a list of emoji that might be included in the big Emoji 5.0 update. The list has now been finalized and includes a total of 56 emojis.

Among these are a bunch of animals including a zebra, giraffe, and hedgehog, a few dinosaurs including a t-rex and sauropod, as well as other interesting creatures like a genie, elf, vampire, and more. There’s also some additional symbols included, like the one for Bitcoin. You can check out the full list down below.

So, when will you get the new emojis on your device? It really depends, as each manufacturer has to roll out the update to its devices, so it’s impossible to say when exactly that will happen. Hopefully, companies will speed things up and release them soon.

Meanwhile, do let us know what you think of the new emojis and which one is your favorite. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.